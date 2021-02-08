David L. Hicks

David L Hicks, age 78 passed away Sunday February 7th 2021 at the Lafayette County Manor.

David grew up on a farm in rural Shullsburg and farmed his entire life. David worked on tractors and cars / trucks. He farmed with his family and later started Hicks Auto Body. David and family ran Hicks Auto Body for several years and also sponsored a Slow Pitch Softball Team. David loved to play cards, pool, and golf with friends.

His family would like to acknowledge the care he received at Lafayette Manor. We would like to say “thank you” to the staff for your hard work and dedication.

David is survived by his wife, Jean A (Paxton) Hicks, Four (4) sons, Roger (Washington D.C.), Rodney (Monroe), Terry, (Shullsburg) and Tim (Shullsburg). Five (5) Grandchildren, Marques (Monroe), Elizabeth (Darlington), Victoria (Monroe) Aaron (Shullsburg) and Jada (Kronenwetter). And eight (8) Great Grandchildren, Carson and Parker (Darlington), Arabella and Aurora (Monroe), Berlyn (Monfort), Owen, Rigley, and Maegie (Monroe).

A private family memorial service will be held on February 11, 2021.

Cards can be sent or dropped off in care of Erickson Funeral Services, 508 Park Pl Darlington Wi 53530.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in David’s name.

