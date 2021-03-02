David Joseph Coakley

MADISON – It is with deep sadness that we share with you the passing of David Joseph Coakley.

He died in Madison, Wis., at the age of 82 on Feb. 27, 2021.

Dave was born in Cascade, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1939. He grew up on a farm in Iowa, the son of Helen and Dan Coakley. He lived in the Middleton/Madison area since 1968 where he worked for over 30 years helping others as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor.

Dave married Mary Jane Schuetz in Chicago, Ill., on Sept. 4, 1965. They were married for over 55 years. He always said how lucky he was to have Mary Jane by his side. In addition to being a devoted husband, he was a beloved father to his four daughters and a doting grandfather to his three grandsons.

Dave was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed making gifts for family and friends. He installed wood floors throughout the family home and made beautiful furniture. He also crafted wooden toys for children receiving cleft lip and palate surgeries. His toys brought joy to children as far away as Guatemala and Peru. Pictures of the children with their toys delighted him.

Dave was very handy around the house with some unusual and imaginative solutions to problems. His family referred to these as his “Irish solutions.” They often involved duct tape.

The most common word used to describe Dave is kind. He was a very caring and generous man, never wanting to inconvenience anyone. Twice he drove across the country to give a daughter his second car when her car broke down. He also drove 16 hours to Colorado with a puppy on his lap to deliver the puppy to his daughter and grandsons.

Dave had a way of making people feel valued by expressing his appreciation. He declared every meal made for him, “the best he ever had!” Any act of kindness bestowed upon him was described by Dave as “above and beyond.”

As a counselor by profession, Dave was well-equipped to tend to the evolving needs of his four daughters. He listened and provided sound advice, always following-up the next day to make sure his girls were ok.

Dave had a great sense of humor and enjoyed jokes. He would pretend to eat bubbles causing his grandsons to double over with laughter. He also drew upon his undergraduate education in philosophy, dressing up as Aristotle to teach his grandsons about the renowned philosopher. Dave once wore a robe and sported a mop on his head to teach his grandsons about the great Leonardo da Vinci. His best jokes made him laugh even more than those listening, and his laughter was contagious.

Dave will be missed by so many for his kindness, wisdom, humor and love.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Helen Coakley; parents-in-law, Harold and Evelyn Schuetz; younger brother, Roger Coakley; brother-in-law, Richard Schuetz; sister-in-law, Judy Schuetz; son-in-law, Ethan Remmel; nephew, West Schuetz; and great-nephew, Isaac Weires.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Jane Coakley; four daughters, Renee, Leeanne, Lynn and Shannon Coakley; son-in-law, Todd Gangelhoff; and his three grandchildren, Josh and Nate Gangelhoff and Seth Remmel-Coakley. He is also survived by his sister, Margie (Donnie) Welsh; brother, Loras Coakley; brother-in-law, Jim (Rose) Schuetz; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and friends, all of whom he loved very much.

Due to COVID concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit David’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, Dave requested donations be sent to Smile Network International at https://www.smilenetwork.org/ or Middleton Outreach Ministry at https://momhelps.org/. Smile Network International is a charitable organization that works in countries around the world performing cleft lip and palate surgeries for families that could not otherwise afford this care. Dave made hundreds of wooden toys to share with the children after their surgeries. Middleton Outreach Ministry is an organization that supports people in need in his local community.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

