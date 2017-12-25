David J. White

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE-David J. White, age 72, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Agrace HospiceCare.

A Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, with Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel of Messiah Lutheran Church presiding.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition. Online condolences may be

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments