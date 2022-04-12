David J. Rochon

David J. Rochon, age 76, of Edmund, died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Lafayette Manor. David was born on June 19, 1945 into the family of Andy and Magdalene Rochon. He was the oldest son in a family of seven siblings, four brothers and three sisters. He served in the Navy during Vietnam aboard jet carrier as an electrician. He returned home to Dodgeville, WI after his service and married his loving wife, Wilma “Willie” M. Hendrickson in 1975. He was a jack of all trades but eventually settled into his own business as a Farm Machine Mechanic, located in Edmund, WI. He raised his family while helping many local customers in his surrounding community. He was highly regarded for his amazing abilities to fix or make about anything that came into his shop. He was an incredibly unique and wonderful man to have around in times of difficulties.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy & Magdalen Rochon, his wife of 40 years Wilma; his brother, Paul Rochon and two brothers-in-law, Bob Johnson and John Yager.

David is survived by his four children, Bryon Rochon, James (Letitia) Rochon, Kevin (Denise) Rochon and Michelle Rochon; five grandchildren who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by six siblings, Patricia Johnson, Leonard Rochon, Mark (Tina) Rochon, Laura Macias, Kenneth (Toni) Rochon and Yvonne Yager and a sister-in-law, Deb Rochon.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. A private family service will follow with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

David’s family asks those who wish to give any donations/flowers to please use those means to help someone who is really in need. Just as David would have done. A suggestion would be Mineral Point Disabled American Veterans, 837 Pleasant St, Mineral Point, WI 53565.

