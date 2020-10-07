David J. Dexter

EVANSVILLE – David J. Dexter, age 63, of Evansville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1957, in Madison, the son of James and Leandra (Witek) Dexter.

David graduated from Waunakee High School in 1975 and attended the UW-Lacrosse and UW-Madison. He married the love of his life, Norinne “Anne” (Sablay) Dexter on June 1, 1985, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church. David worked for Gardner’s Baking Company for 31 years, retiring in 2014. He loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He loved spending time with his feline companion, Abby. He always enjoyed Wisconsin Badgers sports, especially basketball and football. He loved playing fantasy baseball with a close-knit group of friends.

David is survived by his wife, Norinne; four brothers, Jerry Dexter, Tom Dexter, Todd Dexter and John Dexter; and niece, Mara Dexter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and six aunts and uncles, Robert (Edith) Dexter, Clayton “Beaver” (Katie) Parman, Jim (Marge) Cunningham, Dean (Darlene) Dexter, Raymond Witek and Ed (Betty) Witek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, with Father Ray Dischler presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

