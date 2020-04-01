David Harvey Gullickson

DeForest – David Harvey Gullickson, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie, WI.

He was born on May 8, 1936 at home on the farm in DeForest, WI to parents, Harvey Elmer and Jenny Wilhelma (Pederson) Gullickson.

David was a 1954 graduate of DeForest High School. He was a hard worker and worked for Red Dot Potato and Wisconsin Office Supply delivery for over 20 years.

David is survived by his sister, Gladean (Richard) Zurbuchen of Verona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Russell, Willard, Paul; and sister, Hazel Gullickson.

A Memorial Service will be held at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, DeForest at a later date.

