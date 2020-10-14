David H. Sundlie

David H. Sundlie, 59, of Fort Atkinson, died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home.

David was born on March 15, 1961 in Janesville, son of the late Dwaine and Marjorie (King) Sundlie.

David was an art enthusiast and enjoyed painting. He also enjoyed music and playing the drums. He loved animals, especially his cats. David was a very generous and kind person; he would have given his last dollar to someone in need.

David is survived by his wife, Kristen Beranek; children, Dayna (Matt) Ross, Erika Sundlie and Steven Trainor all of Texas; grandchildren, Kay, Lia and Anthony Ross and Atlas Trainor; brothers, Randy (Judy) Sundlie and Tim Sundlie; sisters, Karen Brown, Mary (Gary) Snyder and Jean Sundlie and her special niece, Jodi Pinkham.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Sundlie.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held in the spring.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

