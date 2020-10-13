David G. Helker

David G. Helker, 72, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Alden Estates Skilled Nursing, Jefferson, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Memorial graveside services will be held on October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville with Pastor Karen Candee officiating. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made in David’s name to Agrace Hospice Care of Madison or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. Please follow Covid-19 safety standards if attending the service.

David was born on April 23,1947 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Richard and Charlotte (Simonson) Helker. He graduated from Platteville High School. As a young boy, he spent many hours fishing on the Little Platte River near the family farm. David attended college, majoring in Art and expressed his talent in drawing and the skill of checkering gun stocks. As a young man he worked on the family farm in Harrison Township near Platteville. He also was employed at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa and the Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, Illinois. He enjoyed drawing, horseback riding, hunting, snowmobiling, archery and shooting pool, and entered competitions in some of these interests.

He is survived by his children, Tiffani (Jim) Heeren, Matthew Helker, and Kristin (John Leonard) Helker; four grandchildren; Lily, Isaac, and Ashlyn Heeren, and Josie Leonard all of Madison. He is also survived by his two sisters, Linda (Bill) Kolar of Middleton and their children, and Patty (Henry) Strathman of Dubuque.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ezra Lyon of Wingra Clinic, St. Mary’s Hospital staff, Agrace Hospice of Madison, and Alden Estates staff for all the care and kindness given to David.