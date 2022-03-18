David Flint

by Obituaries

David Flint, age 70, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his home of natural causes.

A Private family service will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

David was born September 18, 1951 in Racine, Wisconsin the son of Richard and Margaret (Maggie Coughlin) Flint. David enjoyed the outdoors and a quiet peaceful life.

David is survived by his son, Chris (Mindy) Flint; granddaughters, Natalie, Danica and Landry; siblings, Mike (Carole) Flint, John (Deb) Flint, Eileen (Robert) Nowicki, Maureen (David) Foster, Jeanine (Richard) Shawley and half-brother, Joe Harvey, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jerry and stepbrother, Richard Harvey as well as his grandparents, Noel and Ella Flint and John and Mary Coughlin.

A quiet gentle soul has left us. Rest in peace.

