David Dean Donovan

OREGON / EAU CLAIRE-Dave Donovan, age 63, passed away in his home on Friday, June 19, 2020, after battling amyloidosis and multiple myeloma for three years.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1956 to Herbert and Edna (Monner) Donovan from New Albin, Iowa. Dave graduated from Viterbo College in La Crosse, Wis. He married Mariette Bente from Genoa, Wis., on Nov. 7, 1981. Dave received his master’s degree in Forest Management from Iowa State University. He worked in the Forestry Department at Oklahoma State University and the Department of Natural Resources at Cornell. They moved back home to Wisconsin where Dave loved working as the general manager of Customer and Community Service at Xcel Energy in Eau Claire. He worked to encourage and support greater use of renewable energy and was especially proud of the completion of the Ashland Lakefront Project.

Dave enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering at local food pantries, helping with Special Olympics, and serving on the Eau Claire County Board and the Oregon Village Board. Playing basketball was a joy for him, and his son, Terry, followed in his footsteps. He loved his Iowa Hawkeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Orioles! Beekeeping was a unique hobby that he passed on to his daughter, Mary Kate. He shared a love of history with his son, Adam. Dave was very passionate about keeping the family farm in the Donovan name. He had hoped to spend his retirement working on the farm, and now he’ll be watching as his kids carry out his dreams.

Adam’s favorite memories with his dad include playing backyard football during halftime, deer hunting, their trip to the Boundary Waters, and playing Tecmo Super Bowl. Terry remembers his dad as one who was always there for him regardless of the situation, sharing his passion for basketball, showing that success comes to those who put in the hard work, and always saying, “don’t burn the candle at both ends” like his mom told him. Mary Kate enjoyed spending Saturday mornings with her dad at the local coffee shop discussing life, dancing to Marie’s Wedding in the living room, and doing crosswords together with her dad saying, “only needed help on a couple.” Mariette loved hosting parties at their home for family and friends, traveling with Dave, and passing SHMILYs back and forth.

Dave is survived by his wife, Mariette; his children, Adam (Sonja Christoffersen), Terry and Mary Kate; his siblings, Mona and Mike (Patricia); sisters-in-law, Mary, Ida, Cheryl, Darla and Joan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Edna; and his siblings, Sandy, Dale, Roger, Jim, Larry, Gene, Pat, Barb and Ken.

Father Gary Wankerl will officiate a private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Mother of Consolation Church, Oregon, Wis., at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.

While the family would like to have all their loved ones there to celebrate, due to social distancing guidelines, the Mass will be a private family gathering.

A LIVE STREAM will be available at this link: https://youtu.be/bMCqVa1TDwM.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family as they create a scholarship foundation in Dave’s name at Viterbo University for those pursuing an education in the Environmental Sciences.

