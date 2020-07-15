David “Dave” E. Osterfund

David E. Osterfund, age 87, passed away July 13, 2020 at the Pines in Prairie du Sac.

He was born in Madison on Oct. 2, 1932 to the late Wendell and Lorraine (Wadell) Osterfund. He attended Prairie du Sac High School, graduating in the class of 1951. Following High School he attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Ia. David was united in marriage to Patricia Henke on Nov. 23, 1951 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac. Together they raised their family and made their home on Park Ave. They lovingly tended to the outdoor gardens and refinished their home; living there for over 60 years.

David was a Master Plumber and worked in the family business; True Value Hardware/Plumbing and Heating that was formerly located adjacent to the Prairie du Sac Bridge. After the closure of the Hardware Store in 1982, David started a new career as the Maintenance Supervisor at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital; retiring in 2004, after 20 years of service. Dave and Pat enjoyed being active in their community and were members at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and participating members in the Messengers Choir and the Hilltop Gospel Singers Groups. Dave was also a former member of the Prairie du Sac Fire Dept. for 27 years.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; 3 children, David L. Osterfund, Shawn Osterfund and Sharr (Dennis) Ballweg; grandchildren, Christopher Osterfund, Kaytlyn (Josh) Sheard, Noah (Joelle) Ballweg, Caleb (Alyssa) Ballweg, Julia Ballweg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ria Michaels.

These words ring true for all of us-written by Noah:

“I love you MORE.” The phrase that my Grandpa Dave made famous in our family; never letting you leave before he got his chance to tell you how much more you were loved by him. It was never dependent on our actions or his circumstances (as he still said the phrase in some of his final hours). Rather, it was grown and nurtured in his 88 years of life, as he selflessly served and loved the ones closest to him. And if you knew Grandpa Dave, you knew there was nothing he loved more than sitting beside his beloved wife Pat, holding her hand in his.

We are rich in love as a family because of him; indebted to his servitude and left with many stories and life lessons to follow as we honor his legacy with our lives. We can love well because of the life that he lived and conquered any obstacle with laughter and determination, just as he did. His creativity and generosity paved the way for so many of us to pursue our own dreams paved by the legacy that he left us.

As his grandson, I can say he changed my life, and when I thought there was no more change to be had, he showed me how to grow even more. He never missed a track meet, a basketball game and certainly never passed up a game of Cribbage with his grandchildren. We cried many tears together; ones of sorrow and pain, ones of joy and laughter. We shared stories of the past, dreams of the future and never missed an opportunity to embrace the moments we were given together. He was intentionally present in each of our lives and that’s the way he wanted it.

Grandpa had found out that I was running again, and in our last words together he told me, “Noah, you make sure that when you get to than final turn in the race you give everything you’ve got until the finish.” Words have never rang truer for me as I write this now. Grandpa gave it his all. He ran the race well and sprinted hard towards the finish line. As a family, we grab hold of his legacy, the baton of love that he hands down for the next generation and we run. We run harder than ever before towards that same finish line, knowing he’ll be waiting there someday to once again say,…“I love you MORE.”

As per David’s wishes, a private family service will be held.

David’s family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals including the Pines Assisted Living, Maplewood, Nursing Home, Sauk Prairie HealthCare, Agrace Hospice and Hooverson Funeral Home for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made in David’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac or Sauk Prairie HealthCare.

