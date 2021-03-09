David “Dave” E. Bevan

David “Dave” E. Bevan, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, March 8, 2021 at UW-Hospital Madison.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Dan Biddick will officiate. Burial will be at Lima Union Cemetery. Friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. The family is requesting that people wear masks and practice social distancing during their time at the funeral home on Sunday. Memorials may be made to the David E. Bevan Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Dave was born on November 17, 1951 in Platteville, son of Donald and Jeanette (Butson) Bevan. He graduated from Platteville High School, Class of ’69 and later from Southwest Tech, Fennimore. Dave was united in marriage to Joyce Monson on October 25, 1975 at the West Wiota Lutheran Church. Dave was a lifelong farmer, where he took great pride in his farm, Bacon Branch Beef, named for the stream that ran through their pasture. He was proud of his Hereford cattle and enjoyed traveling with the family to cattle shows across the country. He was very proud to have been able to exhibit at the National Western Stock Show in Denver in 2017. He enjoyed fishing, and was an avid hunter. He took many hunting trips out west. For over 30 years he was an active member of Tri-County Archers, where he served in many capacities. His greatest love was being with his family, especially his granddaughters, Mya and Bianca.

Dave is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce; three children, Shawn Bevan, Jason (Jaclyn) Bevan, and Darcy Bevan; two granddaughters, Mya and Bianca Bevan; parents, Donald and Jeanette Bevan; brother, Jeff (Peggi) Bevan, sister, Sue (Dave) Hanson; brother-in-law, Gayle Monson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Paul and Bernice Monson, brothers-in-law, Gary, David, Donny and Phil Monson, and sisters-in-law, Libby and Kate Monson.

