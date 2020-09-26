David “Dave” Braley

MONONA/MCFARLAND – David “Dave” Braley, age 88, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1932, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Aberle) Braley. Dave married the love of his life, Elaine Brown, on Oct. 20, 1951, and they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Dave proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While there, he acquired the nickname “Dead line.” His duties included developing aerial photos, mapping, motor pool, and parts replenishment.

When the war ended, to his surprise, Dave was given one more assignment, which happened to be aboard a naval ship. His duties included dispensing medication daily to 3000 soldiers, who were returning to their homeland. This trip would take him across the equator numerous times, through the China Seas, Philippine Sea, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, making stops at numerous ports in Sri Lanka, Africa, Turkey, Greece, and France.

After dropping off all the soldiers, it was finally time to head home. He reached the US – coming into New York Harbor. He often marveled at how he left on a ship, cruising under the Golden Gate Bridge and returned sailing by the Statue of Liberty.

After returning home, he continued to build-on and teach himself new skills. To say he had a few jobs, was an understatement. He worked for the railroad in the switchyard on West Washington Ave., delivered newspaper bundles to many towns outside of Madison, and later sold Hoover vacuums door-to-door. He then began a career in landscaping with O.R. Rounds Landscaping and Blacktop, then moved onto start his own business D.L. Braley Landscaping where he sold sod, built stone walls, sold Christmas trees, and plowed snow.

Another of his businesses, “Aqua Fun,” constructed swimming pools, including the West Side Businessmen’s pool. Tiring of landscaping, he switched gears to become a semi-truck driver for a number of years. Eventually he started a home improvement business working as a subcontractor for Sears where he installed garage door openers, remodeled kitchens and bathrooms, and installed insulation.

It was during this period that he decided to buy a farm, and instill in his teenage sons a good work ethic, which included long days beginning at 4 a.m., and often not ending until 8 p.m. His last business venture was “Weathercheck,” where he manufactured cellulose insulation, in Oregon, Wis. It was there he acquired his second nickname “The Hammer,” from his employees, which included many Monona Grove graduates. After retiring, Dave filled his spare time working for Kayser Ford, moving car inventory among various lots and pursuing his favorite hobby – tying flies.

Dave’s leisure activities included bowling, fishing, and hunting. He and Elaine enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, roller skating and traveling and took their children on many memorable vacations via a truck camper. He was always helping others and was a wonderful support to his family. He volunteered as a Cub Scout Leader and coached his sons through Little League. He also enjoyed teaching his sons the art of trout fishing, at many of the streams in southwest Wisconsin. Dave was a huge Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan.

David was a member of the American Legion Post No. 534, and a former member of the VFW Post No. 7591. He had the privilege to travel on the Badger Honor Flight in May of 2014, with his son, Mike. Although it was a very long and tiring day, it was also full of many special memories that he talked about for years afterwards.

David is survived by two sons, Michael D. (Cindy MacEwen) Braley and Kirk (Joan) Braley; daughter, Cathy Koch; and daughter-in-law, Juanita Braley; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Wetherall, Linda (Tyrel) Foster, Ashley (Andreas Anklam) Koch, Stephanie (Trevor Regali) Braley, James Koch, Lindsey Braley and Travis Braley; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; two sisters, Jeanne (Ed) Downey and Beverly (Bob) Berry; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Faye Braley; parents; son, David “Scooter” Braley Jr.; infant daughter, Julie; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Ann “Pat” (Vedvig) Braley.

Dad’s life was not always an easy one, he grew up in very difficult times and had a rough childhood. He always dreamed that life could be better. He spent his life persevering to make something of himself. Although there were many bumps along the way, he had achieved many magnificent accomplishments and successes. He worked hard to give his family the things he did not experience in his childhood. Family was everything to him.

To say we are thankful and feel so fortunate for all he did for us, does not seem enough. Our dad was one of the ‘good guys.’ He was loving, caring and giving. Thank you Dad, for the thousands of wonderful memories, for always being there for us, for instilling in us a good work ethic, determination, responsibility, and strong values, and for always knowing we were loved. You will be in our hearts forever. You are our hero.

A private funeral service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via

LIVE STREAM, may visit David’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast link at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The public may visit with the family during an outdoor visitation at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

To honor David’s memory, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare, your local veteran’s organizations or to the Badger Honor Flight. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.