David “Dave” A. Mancheski

by Obituaries

MADISON – David A. Mancheski, age 84, passed away on February 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on August 29, 1937 in Stevens Point, WI to parents Leo and Lucille (Strosin) Mancheski.

Dave received a wrestling scholarship and attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He was a Madison police officer in the 1960’s. He also worked as a salesman and in more recent years he was the custodian lead worker at Mendota Mental Health until retiring at the age of 75.

Dave married Karen (Foye) Martin on June 6, 1987. Together they owned and operated the antiques and collectibles shop “Then and Now” and the bar “Yesterday’s Once More”.

Dave enjoyed bowling, fishing, and camping at Buffalo Lake Campground. He was a dedicated Badgers sports fan and loved attending football, basketball, and hockey games.

Dave is survived by his wife, Karen Mancheski; children, Charise (Mike Mueller) Mancheski of Waunakee, Dean (Jean) Mancheski of DeForest; grandchildren, Paul (Sandi) Mancheski of Austin, TX, and Christine (Andrew) Mancheski of San Diego, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Clifford Mancheski of Stevens Point, WI and Donald Mancheski of St. Paul, MN.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary’s Hospital for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will take place 2 hours prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.