David C. Riese

Memories are what my loved ones, family, and friends will cherish since I, David Charles Riese M.D. age 81 of Monroe, WI, have passed from this earth on January 1, 2022.

My loving wife and family surrounded me and cared for me until the end. I was born June 20, 1940 the son of the late Lee Martin Riese and Bernice W. (Howe) Riese in the old Deaconess Hospital in Monroe. As a child I remember helping my parents make cheese at the Burke factory, rural Darlington, WI. My brother Bill and I both contracted polio and survived the epidemic in the late 1940s.

I met my love, Sharon Ann Hexom, on New Year’s Eve 1964 at the Monroe Clinic. She was working in the bookkeeping department and charged me $5.50 for my oﬃce call. I was a second year medical student and the policy of the clinic was medical students were to be no charge. Her boss insisted she follow me out the door to return my money. We were married July 2, 1966 in St. John’s Church, Monroe. We have dearly loved our three children: Laurie Lynn Augsburg (James), Elburn, Il and their children Hannah Augsburg (Clayton) Ganziano, Machesney Park, Il, Emily Lynn and Lilliana Rebecca, Elburn, Il; son David Bradley Riese (Carol) and their children Florian Mae and Isabella Anne, rural Middleton; son Brian Lee Riese, rural Argyle and his son Gregory Michael, Fitchburg, WI. We shared many summer vacations, trips to the race tracks, hockey games, Christmas gatherings, and many other fun times with our children and grandchildren. Our ﬁrst great-grandchild, Hudson Ganziano, is due to arrive in February.

I graduated from Monroe High School in 1958, University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Medical School in 1968. I interned in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and completed my anesthesia residency at UW-Madison. As a board certiﬁed anesthesiologist, I joined the Monroe Clinic in 1971 where I practiced for 25 years. I was President of the medical staﬀ in 1975 and again in 1993, Chief of Anesthesia 1975-1986, President of the Wisconsin Society of Anesthesiologists 1983, President of the Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association 1996-1998. I retired from my medical career in June 1995.

I enjoyed fast cars and auto racing, restoring our 1866 historic home, real-estate ownership and management, and restoration of historic buildings on Monroe’s square. I served as Vice President and President of Monroe Main Street 2003-2008, Historic Preservation, The Apartment Association, Historic Cheesemaking Center, and numerous other community positions. I truly enjoyed living in Monroe and working with others to help make our community a better place.

Parkinson’s disease and dementia rapidly took over my life in 2010. After several trips to the Mayo Clinic, my neurologist told me, “Doc, you are on the fast track.” This was not the kind of fast track I preferred. Every year since my diagnosis, I told my family I didn’t think I would be around for the next Christmas, but with exemplary care from my wife, I had the best quality of life the past years could oﬀer. I was admitted to SSM Health Hospice mere weeks before Christmas 2021.

I am survived by my loving wife Sharon of 55 years (57 years from the day we met), our children and grandchildren, brother William Lee Riese (Gloria), and numerous treasured nephews, nieces and their children.

I would like to thank SSM Health at Home and Hospice for their amazing care during the past few months. Thank you to all of the physicians, caregivers, friends, neighbors and especially my family who have enabled me to remain in the comfort of my home for the past 10 years.

Memorials:

Wisconsin Medical Alumni (via the University of Wisconsin Foundation) SSM Health at Home and Hospice

Monroe Main Street

National Parkinson’s Foundation

Michael J. Fox Foundation

Memorials:

Wisconsin Medical Alumni (via the University of Wisconsin Foundation) SSM Health at Home and Hospice

Monroe Main Street

National Parkinson's Foundation

Michael J. Fox Foundation

