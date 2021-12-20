David C. Miller

Belleville, WI – David C. Miller, age 76 passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Heartsong Assisted Living in Belleville.

He was born on March 13, 1945 in Madison, WI the son of Russell and Gladys (Jones) Miller. David graduated from Verona High School in 1963. During high school he began his service in the U.S. Naval Reserve, and then entered active duty with the Seabees in the Navy after graduation. David served in the Navy until his discharge in 1968. After his Naval service he became a sheet metal worker and was a loyal and proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local #18. On August 13, 1983 he married Ellen Anderson and the couple made their home outside of Belleville. Even though David had left the farm for work, he had never left the farm in his heart, and he spent many days checking in on how the farm was going. David was an avid Packers fan.

David is survived by his brothers Duane (Laura) Miller, Jack (Linda) Miller, and Paul (Cathy) Miller. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Ken (Diane) Anderson, sisters-in-law Arlene Marty and Marilyn (Paul) Lokken, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ellen on July 14, 2021, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Roberta Miller, niece Joanne Doescher, and nephew Scott Maurer.

An inurnment service for David and Ellen will be held at a later date at the Belleville Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

