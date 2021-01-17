David C. McNeely

Site staff by Site staff

David C. McNeely, 65, of Janesville, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with his wife and daughter by his side.

David was born on September 1, 1955 in Elkhorn, son of the late Chester Francis and Ilene Mae (Zimmerman) McNeely. He attended school in Sharon and graduated from Big Foot High School in 1973. David married Holly Anton of Fort Atkinson on April 21, 2018.

David had a passion for farming and continued to stay connected his whole life, from growing up on the farm, to later owning a farm of his own, then hauling milk for more than 35 years. He worked for A&H Trucking of Footville; Hoerler Transport of Janesville; Lowell C. Hagen Trucking of Whitewater and most recently A & A Trucking of Helenville. He was an extremely dedicated, hardworking man, taking great pride in every job he did.

David was an avid sports fan. He never gave up on the Chicago Cubs. If there was a Cubs game on, you would find him listening, watching on TV, or having a special day at Wrigley Field with his family. David also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and the Wisconsin Badgers. David was a fan of the old-time country music and enjoyed attending concerts with his wife and in-laws.

David was an incredible man, with a heart of gold. He was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he could. David loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was always so proud to see them show their talents in music, theater, and sports. David will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all whose lives he’s touched along his journey.

David is survived by his loving wife, Holly (Anton) McNeely of Janesville; daughter, Lisa (Adam Brandt) Wolfe of Darlington; grandchildren, Ian, Evander and Arya Wolfe; brother, Robert (Patricia) McNeely of Brooklyn; brothers-in-law, Loren Sprenkle of Wonder Lake, IL and Scott Anton of Helenville; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Betty Anton of Fort Atkinson and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph McNeely and sisters, Linda Sprenkle and Mary Otto and brother-in-law Larry Otto.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. on Saturday at memorial home until time of service.

Memorials may be made to the family, American Lung Association or St. Jude Research Children’s Hospital.

The family would like to send their sincere thanks to all the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville and Madison for the exceptional care they took of David.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.