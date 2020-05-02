David C. Goke

MADISON, Wis.- David C. Goke, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1944, the son of Raymond and Hazel (Butson) Goke. David grew up on a farm outside of Platteville, Wis., and graduated from Madison Area Technical College in 1964. He married Florence Dary on Feb. 20, 1965, and they had two children together. David worked as a mechanic for Meier Truck for many years, then worked for Madison Metro until he retired in 2006.

David loved working on all things. His pleasures were simple and often involved being outside and spending time with his family. He was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. He spent time as a mechanic for a stock car driver and restored old cars with his son. David enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, dance, play games or go to the zoo.

David is survived by his wife, Florence; son, Michael (Sandy) Goke; daughter, Shelly (JT) Lehman; brother, Lester (Sylvia) Goke; and sister, Doris (Claire) Barth; along with nieces and nephews. His four grandchildren, Lexie and Emma Goke, and Katherine and Kyle Lehman, were the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Roger Goke and Gary Goke.

