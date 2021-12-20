David C. Caygill

On Sunday, the day of rest, December 19, 2021 David Christopher Caygill passed away peacefully at home and went on to his final resting place.

David was born to Fred and Fern Caygill at the Caygill home farm in Linden Township on July 19, 1933 and lived his entire life in the Linden area.

He was a member of the last 8th Grade graduating class of the Willow Grove Country School and graduated from Linden High School in 1951. After graduation, he farmed with his Dad on the home farm, making a life that he loved of farming. He remembered the early days of farming with teams of horses. His love of horses continued later in life with harness horse racing at the county fairs with his family helping & cheering him on.

On May 1, 1954, he married Margaret Brennum at Linden United Methodist Church. Together, David and Margaret, cherished 52 years of marriage and raised five children with love to be caring, hardworking, respectful and honest individuals. Dad was our rock and Mom was our glue of the family. Dad led by example of what was right and wrong. He was full of character, decency and integrity and always enjoyed a good hearty laugh.

Love of his family was the most important thing to Dad. His family returned that love with gratitude and devoted care. We were blessed with a wonderful Dad. His passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts to be filled with wonderful memories.

There are some people who are so much a part of us they’ll be with us no matter what. He will always be our solid ground, our North Star and the small clear voices in our hearts that will be with us, always—so it will be with Dad.

Five children along with 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren are left to honor his memory, accept his wisdom, and remember his many wonderful stories: Bruce (Michelle) Caygill of Edmund; Lori Caygill (Brian Krueger) of Madison; Jill (Tim) Hughes of Mineral Point; Kelly (David) Worthington of Richland Center; and Pam Reddell of Linden; grandchildren: Ross (Mikayla) and Reed Caygill; Jeff (Haley) Speth, Jodi (Andrew) Hougan and Kevin (Mallory) Speth; Lacey (Randy) Hoffman and Katie Hughes; Erin (Frank) Nortey and Grant (Stephanie) Worthington; Lucas Reddell, Leslie (Dustin) Bollant and Alyssa (Tony) Burbach; great grandchildren: Celia Caygill, Ayson, Axton, & Ayrow Speth, Benjiman & Wesley Hougan; Liz, Leah, Tayte & Mya Hoffman, Gabriel Hughes; Morgan, Brooklyn & Danielle Worthington, Elsa, Josie, & Nadia Nortey; Charlie, Braxton & Beckett Bollant, and Presley & Stella Burbach. He is also survived by sister, Lois Alton and brother Jack, both of Linden; a special friend, Dorothy Noble; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; a son-in-law, Scotty Reddell; parents, Fred & Fern Caygill; sisters Jeanette Otteman & Karen Bennett; brothers Tom & Bill Caygill, and nephews; Randy Otteman, Bradley Caygill, Dennis Alton, and Mark Caygill.

David’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Gordon Grieshaber, Dr. Karen Berger, the Staff of Upland Hills Health and Hospice, Marilyn Dunn and Ann Campbell for their compassionate care during his illness.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Anthony Edge will officiate with burial in the Linden Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10:00A.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Linden United Methodist Church, Iowa County Cancer Coalition or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

