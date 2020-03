David C. Berndt

Site staff by Site staff

David C. Berndt, age 90, formerly of De Pere, WI., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, WI.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDENS, 2600 Larsen Road, Green Bay, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.