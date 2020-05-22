David Bernard Hellenbrand

MADISON- David Bernard Hellenbrand, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on July 23, 1951, in Madison, the son of Victor and Ethel (Gugel) Hellenbrand.

Dave attended Holy Name Seminary High School, Edgewood College, UW-Madison and MATC. He was united in marriage to Beverly Parsons on June 24, 1972 in Madison. Dave worked as a perfusionist at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for over 40 years, retiring on July 30, 2016. He received the LeRoy H. Ferries Award, the most prestigious award given to active perfusionists by the Wisconsin Perfusion Society (WPS). Dave was an influential founding member of WPS and worked to establish the requirement of licensure for perfusionists practicing in the State of Wisconsin.

Dave was actively involved at Door Creek Church and volunteered regularly at the Door Creek Church Food Pantry Garden. He enjoyed cheering on the Packers and Badgers. He was a season-ticket holder for Badger Men’s Basketball with longtime friend, Greg Spicer, for more than 40 years. Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially taking trips to Canada and Kentucky for many years with his good friend, Terry Doeler. He and his family created many cherished memories during their annual vacations at the cabin in Minocqua. Spending time with his grandchildren gave him much joy. Every Thursday night, Dave would bring pizza for the grandkids, earning him the fond nickname of “The Pizza Guy.”

Dave is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter Julie (Rob) Brinks; sons, Tim (Kris) Hellenbrand and Jeff (Emily) Hellenbrand; nine grandchildren, Liz, Leah, Amy and Jade Brinks, Ayden, Emma and Ellee Hellenbrand, and Thoreau and Ruby Hellenbrand; sisters, Mary Hellenbrand and Lois (John) Gassman; brothers, Leo (Carolyn) Hellenbrand, Neal (Debby) Hellenbrand and Alan “A.J.” (Theresa) Hellenbrand; brothers-in-law, Gary (Pat) Parsons, John (Karen) Parsons and Roger (Pam) Parsons; and sister-in-law, Bonnie (David) LaCourt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held for the family at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, which will be Live Streamed at:

webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29811 followed by a committal service and burial at 12:30 p.m.at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Brooklyn. All are invited to meet the family at the cemetery. Mt. Hope Cemetery allows the family and all of Dave’s friends to pay last respects if social distancing is practiced.

Memorials may be gifted in Dave’s name to St. Mary’s Foundation – Madison and Door Creek Church Food Pantry Garden.

