David Arthur “Dave” Hicks

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON-On Jan. 20, 2021, David Arthur “Dave” Hicks passed away at the age of 82 surrounded by his family at home. Dave was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Boaz, Wis., the son of George and Minnie (Bailey) Hicks. He graduated from Madison East High School. Dave married Shelly Rasmussen on Dec.15, 1979.

A patient and brilliant man, Dave battled a neurodegenerative disease that took his stride but never the twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed the simple things: a good cup of coffee, a well-balanced gin and tonic, a game of cards, and time in nature. Dave loved life and swapping stories with people. A veteran, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a humble man with an honorable work ethic, he lit up the room with his smile. Dave was a magnet to small children and tail-wagging dogs. He could spot an asparagus spear in the ditch while cruising down the highway and always knew the best places to pick morels. Dave was an avid Cribbage player, the best Euchre partner and always up for an adventure. He had traveled to the Arctic Circle and captured a photograph of a single flower poking through the snow. Dave also lived in Costa Rica and embraced the “pura vida” life that included fishing, snorkeling, and conversing with locals. Without fear and without the need for a plan, Dave would take Shelly by the hand and say, “Just trust me,” and she did. Dad, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you. Your warmth, sense of humor, and the ability to make every day into something worth talking about will never be forgotten. Your grandchildren will find comfort in knowing you are free from the body you wore out.

Dave is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Shelly; children, Tina Marshall, David (Sheri) Hicks, Dustin (Jane) Hicks and Jana (Billy) Mauldin; grandchildren, Luke (Jesica) Marshall, Seth (Tracy) Marshall, Kimberly (Michael) LaCount, Matthew (Lydia) Hicks, Rachel Hicks and Bradley, Leah and Abigail Mauldin; great-grandchildren, Crystal, Cade, Caleb, Christian, and Sophia Marshall and William LaCount; and sister-in-law, Jan Hicks. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, June Schoenauer, Robert Hicks and Janice VonAllmen; son-in-law, Darryl Marshall; and brothers-in-law, Boots Schoenauer and Wally VonAllmen.

A celebration of life will be held when we can all safely gather and reminisce about Dave.

Thank you to Margaret for the years of care and adventurous stories, Dr. Montgomery and his team at the VA and Chuck for weekly Cribbage visits. Thank you to Ken and Cheryl for coffee visits and for all those who came to visit in his final weeks. Thank you, Jeri, Larry, Joni, Jim, Scott and Penny, for helping Dave continue on his adventures. “Leave no man behind,” meant everything to us. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.