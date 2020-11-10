David Allen Gill

David Allen Gill, of rural Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Private family services will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church, Cuba City, but will be live streamed on the Melby Funeral Home Facebook page. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be at the St. Rose Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the David A. Gill Memorial Fund, and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melyfh.com.

Dave was born on February 15, 1948 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Paul and Theda (McDonald) Gill. After graduation from Belmont High School Dave attended UW-Platteville. While at Platteville he played football all 4 years and was the captain his senior year.

After graduation with a degree in agriculture technology he went to work for Oscar Mayer buying hogs. He did that for a few years and then decided that he wanted to teach. He got his teaching degree and started teaching at Galena High School. That is where he met his future wife, Susan. They were married on February 4th, 1978. After they were married Dave started farming full time. Dave was very proud to raise Purebred Berkshire Hogs. Dave enjoyed showing them at state and national shows, where he was very successful in the ring. The walls of Dave and Sue’s house are covered in plaques and banners from his winnings. Dave was also a huge sports fan and loved watching the Packers and the Brewers as well as Belmont High School sports and Cuba City High school boys basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; his three sons, Ben Gill, Brandon (Tomi) Gill, and Bryant (Meg) Gill; two grandsons that he absolutely adored, Brady and Braxton; one brother, Bill (Jolene) Gill; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Cheryl Hafeman and Judy Richards; and one brother, Terry, in infancy.