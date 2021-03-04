David A. Wilhelmson

Monroe, WI – David A. Wilhelmson, age 89 passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with family at his side.

He lived from a foundation of kindness, farming (and John Deere) infused into the fabric of his life.

He was born on March 6, 1931 the son of Adolph and Bonnie (Finley) Wilhelmson in what was known as Anderson Bay, WI. He grew up on the family farm, working with his twin brother Donald during the early years. David established his own dairy farm in Primrose, Wisconsin. He left behind a legacy of compassion, a model of how to move through the world with good-nature and warmth.

The historic family farm he grew up on eventually became a part of Yellowstone Lake Wisconsin State Park, open to all who want to spend some simple time in nature.

David graduated from Darlington High School in 1950. On June 22, 1957 he was united in marriage to Judell Pattinson, sharing over 63 years of life together.

David is survived by his wife Judy, son Tim (Sonya) Wilhelmson, daughter Lorie (Tony) Lance, grandchildren Janet (Hannah) Adalance, Jesse Lance, Jade Lance, and Tara (Larry) Saffold, and great-grandchild Lux Saffold. He is further survived by a brother Paul (Glenda) Finley, sister-in-laws Vera, Marjorie and Joan Finley as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Joanna, brothers Robert, Walter, and Donald Wilhelmson, William, Jack and Robert Finley. Sister Mary Tesch. sister in laws Eileen and Loretta Wilhelmson, brother in law Mick Tesh, nephew Michael Finley.

A celebration of David’s life/Friends and Family reunion will be held on June 13th, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm at Twining Park/Klinzing shelter, Monroe WI.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

