David A. Tourdot

Site staff by Site staff

Brooklyn/Belleville, WI – David A. Tourdot, age 71 of rural Brooklyn passed away at his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

He was born on April 13, 1949 in Monroe the son of Frank and Esther (Root) Tourdot. David graduated from Belleville High School in 1968. He was a lifelong farmer and steward of the land. David enjoyed golfing, watching Nascar and football, traveling, and playing euchre with friends. His family was his source of pride and joy.

David is survived by his children Craig (Rogerella) Tourdot, Chester (Melanie) Tourdot, and Dawn (Rick) Schlitzer, grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Eagan, Adrianna (fiancé Grant Wolff), and Amber, step-grandchildren Leanna (Kenny) and Aaron, and step-great-grandson Callum. He is further survived by his brothers Richard (Erna) Tourdot and Donald (JoAnn) Tourdot, sisters Charlene Meier, Phyllis Dougherty, Pauline Brunner, Margaret Thompson, and Ann (John) Stahl, sister-in-law Carol Tourdot, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl, Robert, and Jerome, sister Carol Surrell, brothers-in-law Dan Meier, Jack Dougherty, Ron Brunner, Robert Thompson, and John Surrell, and sister-in-law Karen Tourdot.

Graveside services were held at St. Raphel’s Frenchtown Cemetery, 6595 Frenchtown Rd., Belleville, WI.

A private memorial mass will be held at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com