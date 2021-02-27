David A. Picha

David Anthony Picha, 72 of Black River Falls, WI, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home.

The son of Kenneth Picha and Ruth Meyer, David was born September 24th, 1948 in Prairie du Chien, WI. He graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1966, briefly attended college in LaCrosse, WI, and then enlisted in the Marines. David worked with his father as an electrician and then several years maintaining the homes of Lori Knapp, Inc.

David loved his family, music, and his country. He enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling, photography, and was quite the green thumb. David was a passionate and skilled drummer. In the 1960s, he and his buddies formed a band, The Exiles, which in the early days drew many fans to his family garage and then expanded to numerous live venues and gigs. The Exiles included Phil Semke, Greg Fleming, Dick Deno, Kerry Brown, and David. In later years, and up until most recently, David was the drummer for The Catfish Walker Band. His ability to play Wipeout on the drums, or on the toaster with butter knives, has always been most impressive. He was full of pride and joy knowing his grandchildren shared in his talent and love of music!

David is survived by his children; Gina (Tony) Smith of Elkader, IA, and Jarrod (Sherry) Picha of LaCrescent, MN. Three siblings: Rich (Sue) Picha of Prairie du Chien, WI, Kim (Tom) Cathman of Fennimore, WI, and Cindy (Rod) Hamann of Sioux City, IA. Five grandchildren: Logan Slaght, Sumner and Parker Smith, Mason and Lilly Picha. Four step-grandchildren: Christopher, Savanna, Katelyn, and Wesley. Several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Roger, step-mother Evelyn, brother Steven Meyer, step-sister Sandra Meyer.

