David A. Oemig

David A. Oemig – 74 of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021. He was born on May 22, 1947, to Arthur and Ruth (Weber) Oemig of Lake Mills. He married Janice E. Sugden on January 22, 1966, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.

David had many hobbies throughout his lifetime. He loved to fish and traveled many times to Canada to “catch the big ones”. He enjoyed hunting and camping with family and friends. He especially liked shooting trap with his son, Brian. He also enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with his wife and friends.

He worked at the Jefferson County Highway Department for 36 years, retiring as a foreman. He also had several part-time jobs, including becoming a police officer, security guard, and driving semi for various companies.

David is survived by his daughter, Teresa Martins (Rob) of Janesville, daughter-in-law Kathy Oemig-Hart (Ed) of Lake Mills, 5 grandchildren: Alyssa Martins of Janesville, Kelcey (Jamie) Scherer of Marshall, Mariah Martins (Daniel) of Freeport, IL, Elizabeth Oemig and Brian Oemig of Lake Mills, 2 additional grandsons, Eddie and Lucas Hart of Lake Mills, 3 great-grandchildren (Paisley and Scarlett) and one on the way, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, a special friend Sarah Heussner of Lake Mills (which he adored) and many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Janice of 49 years, son Brian at age 29, sister RuthAnn Moldenhauer, and 2 brothers-in-law,

Please join the family for a “Celebration of David’s Life” on Friday, December 17th at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church from 10 a.m. until noon. Then a private family service will follow at the Rock Lake Cemetery in Lake Mills.

The family welcomes donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

