David A. Krey, age 81, of Madison/Sun Prairie, passed away on March 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness.

David was born on May 16, 1940, to parents Evelyn and Harold Krey. David married Joyce K. Krey (Smith) on July 23, 1962. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse in 1962. He went on to receive his master’s electrician certification and spent many years working in the trade until this retirement due to disability in 1997.

Dave’s smile could light up a room and he was always ready with a good joke or story. No one was safe from Dave and his wonderful sense of humor. He had special second families that he cherished. Many wonderful memories of holidays and vacations with Jim & Lila (Pat) Elliott and family; and his Ingram family who he spent 60+ years with hunting and fishing.

David is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joy; son Chris (Sue); grandson Steven (Tiffany); granddaughter Lindsey; sister Barbara Haefer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patti, and brother-in-law David Haefer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie, with Rev. Charlie Brandt and Rev. Rod Serbus presiding. A visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison and again from 10:30AM until time of service on Friday at the church.

The family requests memorials be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Sun Prairie in Dave’s name. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

