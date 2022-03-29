DATCP sets up hotline for questions about highly pathogenic

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Two weeks after confirming a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Jefferson County, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Monday launched a new hotline people can call to get their questions about the virus answered.

Those with questions can call the Avian Influenza Response Line at 608-224-4902 and leave a message for DATCP. The agency will check messages daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a news release.

On March 14, DATCP confirmed the case of HPAI, the state’s first since 2015, in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County. The full flock will be killed to keep the virus from spreading.

The agency said Monday efforts to depopulate and compost the chickens are continuing.

