DATCP confirms highly pathogenic bird flu in Jefferson County
MADISON, Wis. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Jefferson County, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday.
The DATCP said the case was found in a commercial poultry flock. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wisconsin since 2015, and the rest of the flock will have to be killed to prevent the spread of the disease.
“Our main objective is to prevent spread,” State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle said. “Either to other wild birds or to other domestic birds.”
Officials said HPAI doesn’t pose a threat to the public, and no human cases of bird flu have been found in the U.S. The virus can be killed by cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165°F.
