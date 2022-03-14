DATCP confirms highly pathogenic bird flu in Jefferson County

by Kyle Jones

Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP FILE - A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana.

MADISON, Wis. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in Jefferson County, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Monday.

The DATCP said the case was found in a commercial poultry flock. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wisconsin since 2015, and the rest of the flock will have to be killed to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Our main objective is to prevent spread,” State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle said. “Either to other wild birds or to other domestic birds.”

Officials said HPAI doesn’t pose a threat to the public, and no human cases of bird flu have been found in the U.S. The virus can be killed by cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165°F.

