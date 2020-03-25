DATCP addressing price gouging at 16 Wisconsin businesses

MADISON, Wis. — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has issued cease and desist letters to 16 companies that are suspected of raising prices unlawfully.

According to the release, the agency issued letters after dozens of complaints and price checking at more than a 100 stores across Wisconsin.

The release said, one company is N95Sales.com, which is engaged in suspected price gouging on N95 masks, a critical item for health care workers.

In executive order No. 72, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency and said Wisconsin is experiencing “a period of abnormal economic disruption because of COVID-19.” With this declaration, DATCP is able to enforce the price gouging law until the emergency is over.

“While it is not uncommon for prices to increase during times of high demand or low supply DATCP will be closely monitoring the marketplace to ensure Wisconsin consumers are being treated fairly,” said Lara Sutherlin, administrator for the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “Consumers can report their concerns to DATCP’s Bureau of Consumer Protection for evaluation and follow up.”

