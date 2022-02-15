DA’s office: Quadren Wilson to appear in court on new drug charge Wednesday

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Quadren Wilson, the man shot by state law enforcement officers during an attempted arrest just over two weeks ago, is expected to appear in court Wednesday on a new drug charge, according to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials with the DA’s office said Wilson has one drug case filed and another that’s still under review. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed against Wilson.

WATCH: Video released of arrest, aftermath of police shooting of Quadren Wilson

Law enforcement officials have shared few details about the circumstances leading up to Wilson’s arrest and subsequent shooting. On Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office — which is investigating the incident because their officers were not involved — said that a total of 21 law enforcement officers were involved in the attempted arrest.

Two agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation reportedly fired their weapons during the incident, but they have not yet been identified.

RELATED: Sheriff’s Office: 21 officers and agents involved in arrest of Quadren Wilson; 2 DCI agents shot guns

Members of Wilson’s family said after the shooting that the 38-year-old was shot in the back five times and was unarmed at the time of the incident. Law enforcement have yet to share any information about how many times Wilson was shot or whether or not he was armed at the time.

Late last week, Wilson’s family and friends rallied outside of the Dane County Jail to call for Wilson to be returned to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

RELATED: ‘My brother is in pain:’ Advocates, family of man shot by authorities call for his return to hospital

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.