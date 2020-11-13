DA’s office determines no criminal liability for Monona officer involved in death of Elliot Johnson

MONONA, Wis. — The Dane County District Attorney’s Office has determined there is no criminal liability for the officer involved in the death of a man following a Monona police chase.

The decision was made Friday after officials were briefed by investigators, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and other evidence such as body camera footage.

On Sept. 17, the release said an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on the Beltline when he saw a vehicle driving over 80 mph in the westbound lanes. Officials said 24-year-old Elliot Johnson refused to stop and led the officer on a chase.

Johnson came to a stop after crashing into a utility pole. The release said the entire chase was captured on the officer’s squad car video.

The officer later drew his handgun and directed the man to show his hands, at which point Johnson got out of his vehicle. The officer deployed his Taser on the man after he ignored the officer’s verbal commands and went back into his car, the release said.

The last footage of the incident showed the officer with one hand on the side of Johnson’s vehicle and the other holding the Taser. The release said a gunshot was heard and the officer immediately dropped his Taser, ran back to his squad car for cover and drew his handgun once again.

Authorities said the officer called dispatch and reported hearing a gunshot he believed came from the driver. Other officials arrived and went toward the vehicle. Johnson was removed from his car and lifesaving measures were performed, but he died at the scene.

The release said authorities found a loaded 9 mm handgun on the floor of Johnson’s car and a fired 9 mm cartridge. According to officials, he suffered a gunshot wound to the head which “could only have been caused by Mr. Johnson.”

