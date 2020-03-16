Daryl C. Ruhland

Site staff by Site staff

Daryl C. Ruhland, age 66, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital surrounded by loved ones on March 15, 2020.

He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Victor and Edna (Haas) Ruhland. Daryl graduated from Sauk Prairie High School class of 1972. He was united in marriage to Mary C. Rosen on August 12, 1978. Daryl worked for Gattshall Brother’s Furniture in Prairie du Sac and in the dairy industry, at Wisconsin Dairies in Sauk City, Bancroft Dairy, and most recently Danisco USA in Madison. He enjoyed cars, hunting, camping, playing cards, and had a huge heart for all living things. His perfect day would be sitting on his deck in the sunshine grilling BBQ chicken for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, daughters, Kristie (Josh) Wenthold and step-granddaughters, Addison and Alyvia, Lorelee (Anthony) Kuehn and their daughter, Alyssa, Alicia (Michael Murphy), and their children, Connor and Kayla.

He is survived by his siblings, Wayne (Janet), Michelle (Al) Kalscheuer, Mary (Mark) Pings, Al, Victoria (Doug) Yanke, Walter, Dean (Sherri), Jerilyn (Steve) Johnson, and Gerard (LeAnn). Mother-in law, Willa (Rosen) and Keith Faust, sister-in-law, Ann Wegner, Ken (Deb) Rosen, Bill (Lisa) Rosen, and Tony (Audrey). He is further survived by many other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Roman Rosen, sister and brother-in-law, Janelle and Duane Eller, sisters-in-law, Patti Delaney-Ruhland and Brenda Ruhland and brother-in-law, Carter Wegner.

Daryl’s family would like to express gratitude to the compassionate care provided by all of his healthcare professionals and a special thanks to his sister Michelle who gave him a kidney in 1996. Daryl would encourage everyone to be an organ donor. Above all, we would like to thank and give glory to God and thank Him for the special time we had with Daryl on Tuesday night.

A memorial service will be held at a later date so that all who loved Daryl can celebrate his life.