Darris “Jiggs” Bidlingmaier

MONTICELLO, Wis. — His master said to him: “Well done, good and faithful servant!”, and then relieved him of his earthly pains.

Darris “Jiggs” Bidlingmaier was called home on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s Disease, leaving behind a loving family and many friends.

Born in Monroe, WI on February 18, 1946 to Sylvan and Margaret (Benkert) Bidlingmaier, Jiggs was raised in Monticello, WI, spending his entire life in the rural community that he called home for 74 years. He attended and was confirmed at Washington Reformation Church. Jiggs attended Monticello Schools and graduated in 1964. From a young age, Jiggs had a passion for working on the farm, and that was how he enjoyed spending his days. He met Diane Boley of New Glarus at a teen hop at Karlen’s Hall and they were united in marriage on April 8, 1967.

They established Tri-Creek Dairy and started their family together welcoming daughters Julie and Maggie in the ensuing years. Jiggs and Diane raised their daughters on the farm along with the crops and cows, together teaching them the values of a strong work ethic and faith in God. There was time for fun too, Jiggs loved to listen and dance to music, and support his daughters and granddaughters at their many school events. Amid Covid, Jiggs was not alone in his final days. His family was by his side, reminiscing about new tractors, cars, trucks, dancing, jokes, and the way he’d laugh at his own jokes while slapping his knee.

His love of his community and farming made it easy to maintain the roots that had been planted in his youth, he spent his entire career growing and maintaining the family homestead, Tri-Creek Dairy. Jiggs took great pride in his farm and took meticulous care of his buildings and equipment. As a steward of God’s land, he was able to share these values and core principles with the high school kids that worked for him on the farm.

Jiggs is survived by his wife, Diane, daughters Julie (Scott) Kalien and Maggie (Joao Cerqueira) Bidlingmaier, granddaughters Mersadi (Juston Kahl) Monson and Madison Monson; great-granddaughter Maelee, sisters Cheryl (Paul) Komprood, Sue (Russ) Torkleson, and Karen Ghormley, and brother Rick (Kathy) Bidlingmaier. He is further survived by his in-laws Merlin Boley, Richard & Joanne Voegeli, Carolyn Smail, Gary & Sharon Boley, James & Debbie Grossen, Robert & Rita Klassy, and Keith & Linda Disch, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Bidlingmaier.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Washington Reformation Church, N6026 Church Rd., Monticello, WI with Rev. Kelly Volk officiating.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside committal service at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 the Washington Reformation Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

A Celebration of Jigg’s Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Junction House, N3693 County Rd. J, Monroe, WI in the Upstairs Events Room.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Washington Reformation Church.

