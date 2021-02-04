Darrell W. Greenwell

MADISON – Darrell William Greenwell, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Darrell was born in Madison, to William and Hazel Greenwell on Jan. 10, 1939.

He was loved by so many people, young and old. Darrell was always willing and happy to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered, loved, and deeply missed!

Darrell is survived by his son Brian (Erica) Greenwell of Edgerton; a brother, Philip Greenwell of Verona; and his granddaughter, Ellayna.

Per Darrell’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

