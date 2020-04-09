Darrell “Mac” J. McCluskey

Darrell “Mac” McCluskey, age 94, passed away on April 7, 2020.

He was born July 9, 1925, to the late William and Helena McCluskey in Madison, Wi. Mac graduated from East High School in the class of 1943. He served in the US Army from 1943-1946. He married the love of his life Dolores “Dode” Baebler in 1949 and were together for 63 years. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2012.

Mac enjoyed his working life in banking for 43 years and retired in 1989. After which Dode and he traveled extensively in the 50 states as well as outside the US.

Sports were a main part of their lives as long-time fans of both the Badgers and the Packers. For many years they were season ticket holders for the Badgers home games. Mac and Dode enjoyed traveling out of state to see the Badgers in action.

Golf outings with his wife and friends were always enjoyable. Golfing in Wisconsin in the summer and Arizona in the winter brought Mac and Dode much delight. Occasionally they would stop on the way home in New Mexico and golf in short sleeves looking up at the snow-covered mountains. It was a beautiful sight and great memories as they and other snowbirds traveled back to their homes.

Much of their lives were spent giving back, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and helping children read in the local school program. Mac also volunteered at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Sauk County.

One of his greatest joys was spending mornings at the VFW playing cards with the guys. Mac enjoyed singing in choral groups. The last of which was the Hillside Gospel Choir.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Kimberly) McCluskey, John (Patricia) McCluskey, Sharon McCluskey, grandson Michael McCluskey, great grandchildren Jeff McCluskey and Molly McCluskey Weil (David), and great-great grandchildren Bailey and Nova Weil.

Mac was preceded in death by his brother, Warren McCluskey.

Mac’s family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at the Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac and Agrace Hospice for their comforting guidance.

Mac’s quick wit, limericks and desire to make everyone laugh every day, will be greatly missed. We love and will miss you very much.

A celebration of life will be considered at a later date.

A memorial fund will be established with the proceeds distributed to Mac’s favorite charities including the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of WI.