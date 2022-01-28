Darrel Nelson

Darrel Lee Nelson, age 77, of Janesville, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Janesville, September 6, 1944, the son of Harold and Irene (Burtness) Nelson. He married Shirley Nelson on June 7, 1986 in Loves Park, Illinois.

Darrel was a member of the United States Army from 1964 to 1967 and also served in Vietnam. He then worked as a machinist at Beloit Corporation for 25 years. Darrel also taught drivers education at Rock Valley Driver’s School for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley; daughter: Mary Hall Scott (Douglas); sons: Martin and Daniel (Angie); step daughter: Traci Dunn (Kerry); step son: Chuck Dunn (Crystal); sisters: Carol (Marv) Larson and Betty (Ken) Mann; brother: Jerry (Chris) Nelson; brother-in-law: Dave Hintzman; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julie Hintzman.

Services will be held at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, Hwy 11 and 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 with Pastor Andrew Reynolds officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Town of Rock Cemetery, Town of Rock, Janesville.

