Darlington to hold traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween, hours limited

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington plans to allow traditional trick-or-treating in the city for 90 minutes on Halloween despite the coronavirus pandemic and concerns from medical experts.

The Darlington Common Council voted to let parents decide if their children will participate.

Trick-or-treating hours are being held earlier this year and will take place from 4-5:30 p.m., according to a release from the city’s police department. City leaders selected the timeframe since it will still be daylight allowing parents and children to see what they’re doing when selecting treats, the release said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both consider trick-or-treating a “high risk” activity when it comes to contracting COVID-19.

Families are asked to avoid trick-of-treating if COVID-19 symptoms are present. People are also encouraged to wear a mask, practice social distancing and only trick-or-treat with family members.

People are also encouraged to place treats on a table to keep children from touching multiple treats while digging through a bowl.

