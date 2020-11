Prep Mania – Week 7

Darlington 50, Platteville 13

Flyin' High.

After spotting Platteville a 7 point lead, Darlington scored 50 straight and closed out their year with 3 straight dubs.

Also, Braden Davis + @RankinCayden = 6#wisfb #wiaafb pic.twitter.com/D6FwKo3kAp

— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 7, 2020