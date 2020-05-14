Darlington Police issue post ‘Safer at Home’ warning to residents

DARLINGTON, Wis. – The Darlington Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after the governor’s Safer at Home order was lifted.

In a post to Facebook, Darlington Police say folks should know there are several active cases of COVID-19 in the community, with at least one resident in a Madison hospital.

They say they’re sharing this information because they want you to carefully consider what precautions you should take as you go back to your daily activities.

Now the department is aware local businesses may choose to voluntarily observe some of the safer at home and social distancing practices. If they do, they ask that you please be respectful of their wishes.

As of Thursday morning, Darlington Police will not be enforcing any orders.