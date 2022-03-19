Darlington man arrested in alleged stabbing, victim hospitalized

by Kyle Jones

DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed someone.

Darlington police officials said the incident occurred at around 3:25 a.m. at a residence on Main Street. One person was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Lafayette County Jail.

