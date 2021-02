Darlington knocks off #1 Cuba City

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

High School Boys Basketball

Darlington 82, #1 Cuba City 80

🚨 Down goes #1 🚨@RankinCayden scores 19 as Darlington snaps Cuba City's 38-game win streak. (Will Murray scored the game winning bucket with 3 seconds left) #wisbb pic.twitter.com/px1NZXeSXI — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 2, 2021

