Darlington High School moves to virtual learning for 2 weeks following another positive COVID-19 case

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Darlington High School on Friday.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said school officials have spoken with the Lafayette County health director and decided to close the high school for two weeks and switch to virtual learning.

High school students will return to in-person classes Oct. 19. The change does not effect students in grades PK-8, who are still slated to return Oct. 12.

All extracurricular activities and practices at the high school have been canceled until further notice.

Unfortunately, we had another positive test in the high school today. After consulting with the County Health Director,… Posted by Darlington Community School District on Friday, October 2, 2020

