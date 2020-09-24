Darlington elementary, middle schools temporarily switch to virtual learning following positive COVID-19 cases

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

File photo

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington Elementary and Middle School will switch to virtual learning on Monday after two more people in the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lafayette County Public Health Department recommended the switch, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Teachers will spend Friday preparing for the switch, the post said. Virtual instruction starts on Monday and will run for two weeks. The hope is to bring students back into the building on Oct. 12, the post said.

All elementary and middle school extra-curricular activities have been canceled until students can return to the building. The district’s 4K classes, which take place at community partner locations, are also closed during this period.

