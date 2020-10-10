Darlington Community School District to return to in-person instruction, superintendent says

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington Community School District Superintendent Cale Jackson announced on Friday that pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students will partially return to in-person instruction beginning on Oct. 12.

Following their normal schedules, students will come to school on Mondays through Thursdays. There will not be in-person instruction on Fridays.

High school students will remain all virtual until Oct. 19 when they will begin a hybrid model of learning. Half of the students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half of students will on Wednesdays and Thursdays, with no in-person instruction on Fridays for either group.

In-person classes will not be held on Fridays so that both buildings may be deep cleaned. The day will also be used for teacher preparation, professional development and time for teachers to meet with students who need extra help.

The school district will also offer free lunches to all students under 18 on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at several select locations in the district.

Jackson said the school district is hoping the changes will allow students to have a more consistent schedule. They plan on doing everything they can to limit the number of close-contact interactions between students of different classes.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.