Darlington Area EMS to host annual picnic, open house with a twist

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FreeImages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington Area EMS has announced plans to host its annual picnic and open house Wednesday, but with a twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of having an on-site picnic with equipment displays, members will be hosting a drive-thru in front of the station at 127 West Louisa St. in honor of National EMS Week.

Residents are encouraged to stop by between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a carry-out meal.

Officials said EMS members will bring the orders to those who arrive in their vehicles, but residents can also walk to the station and pickup a meal.

The menu will include brats, hot dogs, cheese, chips and milk as a way to support local farmers. The meals are free, but the department will still be accepting donations.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments