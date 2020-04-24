Darlene Mae Wright-Villa

MADISON – Darlene Mae Wright-Villa, age 65, passed away on April 18, 2020 in Madison, WI.

She was born on July 23, 1954 in Coudersport, PA to parents, Harold “Bill” and Margaret (Hilfiger) Wright.

Darlene married Fransisco B. Villa on February 14, 1988. She worked as a caseworker for the Department of Welfare, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and shopping. She especially loved winning big at the casino.

Darlene is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Wright-Villa, Madison, WI; sister, Sharon Wilson, Coudersport, PA; special friend, Gary Grindle, Madison, WI; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Jerry and Judy Wright.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

