Darlene M. “Sitter” Haerterich, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg.

The daughter of Clarence Sr and Sena (Weihert) Lee, she was born on January 21, 1941, in Waterloo. She was raised on Ridge Road before moving with her family to Marshall where she graduated from Marshall High School in 1959. Darlene was united in marriage to Roger Haerterich on January 23, 1960. They were married for 57 years, and together they raised 4 children in Sun Prairie.

Sitter was able to stay at home to raise her children and care for her grandchildren. She lived a simple and blessed life and loved spending quality time with her family which was important to her. Sitter enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, going out to eat and a trip to the casino with anyone that was willing to join her. Her greatest accomplishment was being able to watch all her grandchildren grow into the wonderful people they are today. Her favorite thing to do was cheer them on at all their activities and celebrate their achievements.

She is survived by her children Phil (Tammi) Haerterich, Holly (Troy) Wolter, Heidi Haerterich and Lori Powers; her grandchildren Chad (Morgen), Amanda (Trevor), Dana, David (Emily), Kyle, Nick (Michaela), Sarah, Kristi, Austin, Caitlin and Allison; Her great-grandchildren Jack, Reed, Janiyha, Eylah and Rodger; her siblings, Dinah (Bernard) Galston, Bud (Janice) Lee, and Linda (Lynn) Lee; brother-in-law Bill Vick and sister-in-law Bonnie Lee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Roger, sister Donna, brothers Larry ”Ozzie” and Les, as well as her niece, Sheila.

A private family gathering will be held at this time. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Agrace Hospice.

A special thank you to Oak Park Place and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.

All the moments with family, fun, card games and laughter have turned into precious memories that will be cherished forever.

