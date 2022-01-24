Darlene M. Kushner

JANESVILLE – Darlene Maria (Fuggiti) Kushner, age 64, of Janesville, WI, passed away on January 20, 2022 at her home in Janesville, WI.

She was born on January 21, 1957 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Omero and Luisa (Porro) Fuggiti. She grew up in Niles, IL, attended St. Isaac Jogues School and graduated from Maine North High School.

Darlene married William E. Kushner on June 30, 1979. She was formerly employed in Accounts Receivables at Grainger/Zoro. She was avidly into arts and crafts, especially making gnomes. Darlene loved feeding chipmunks and squirrels on the back porch. She enjoyed basking in the sun dreaming of the beach. She loved caring for her grandchildren, Ava and Nathan.

Darlene is survived by her husband, William Kushner; children, Andrew Kushner (Christine) and Marcela Kushner of Janesville; grandchildren, Ava Kushner and Nathaniel Kushner; brother, Adrian Fuggiti (Angela); sister, Lorena (Fuggiti) Constantino (Jeffrey), and mother, Luisa (Porro) Fuggiti. As well as eighteen nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Omero Fuggiti.

For family and friends, you are welcome to stop by the Kushner home to pay your respects on Thursday, January 27 from 2pm – 6pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude or The Rock County Animal Humane Society in honor of Darlene are appreciated.

